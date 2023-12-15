SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officers found a minor inside a vehicle that was stolen Friday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department. Around 4:26 p.m., police responded to a stolen vehicle report in the area of Ashton and Holloway Avenues in the Ingleside neighborhood.

The victim said an unknown male suspect stole the vehicle and that a juvenile was inside, according to SFPD. Roughly 10 minutes later, police found the vehicle with the minor inside on the 1200 block of Capitol Avenue, which is located approximately half a mile away from Ashton and Holloway.

However, upon police arrival, the suspect had already left the scene. The juvenile appeared to be “unharmed and in good physical health.”

SFPD remains at the scene investigating the theft. No suspect description has been provided at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact 415-575-4444 or text a tip to “TIP411” and begin the message with “SFPD.”