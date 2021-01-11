Police prep for pro-Trump rally at Twitter HQ in San Francisco

Bay Area

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco police are prepared for a pro-Trump rally that is rumored to be taking place Monday outside Twitter headquarters on Market Street.

“SFPD has been in contact with representatives from Twitter,” Officer Adam Lobsinger said.

“We will have sufficient resources available to respond to any demonstrations as well as calls for service citywide.

“The San Francisco Police Department is committed to facilitating the public’s right to First Amendment expressions of free speech,” Lobsinger continued. “We ask that everyone exercising their First Amendment rights be considerate, respectful, and mindful of the safety of others.”

Twitter announced Friday that it was permanently suspending President Donald Trump’s personal account. In a statement, Twitter said it determined that the president’s recent Tweets were in violation of the company’s Glorification of Violence Policy.

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc. 

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News