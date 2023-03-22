SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A sergeant with the San Francisco Police Department has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a fallen tree on Tuesday, SFPD confirmed to KRON4. The news is another tragedy caused by Tuesday’s storm, which was responsible for five deaths across the Bay Area.

The incident happened on the 800 block of Brotherhood Way, which is near the San Francisco Golf Club in the southwest part of the city. The sergeant was driving a department vehicle when he was struck before 3:38 p.m.

San Francisco Fire Department personnel extricated the victim from his vehicle, and he was hospitalized.

The sergeant is a 16-year SFPD veteran. Police said his family is asking for privacy and does not want to reveal his identity.

The storm caused damage across San Francisco, killing two people in the city, knocking glass off of windows and knocking out power in some areas. People were also killed by fallen trees in Walnut Creek, Oakland and Portola Valley.