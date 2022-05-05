SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – No, you probably didn’t just score the latest in haute couture from a man driving a white BMW SUV. According to the San Francisco Police Department, you were probably the victim of a scam artist impersonating an Italian fashion designer.

According to a series of tweets yesterday from the SFPD’s Southern Station, “there have been several recent reports regarding a male driving a white BMW SUV and claiming to be an Italian fashion designer.” Police warn the suspect claims he is leaving the country and attempts to borrow money from victims promising he will pay them back.

As “collateral,” the suspect leaves clothing with the victims that he claims is high-end fashion.

“Southern Station urges all members of the community to be suspicious of strangers asking for money,” the tweet thread continues. “Do not give money or personal information to a stranger.”

The SFPD’s Southern Station covers south of Market, the Embarcadero, China Basin, Mission Bay, Treasure Island and Yerba Buena Island.