SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – After learning the identities of the three suspects charged for the murder of Kevin Nishita, and their alleged ties to a San Francisco gang, the San Francisco Police Officers Association tweeted that throwing out gang enhancement penalties was a mistake. The public defender’s office views it differently.

Acting president of the SFPOA, Lieutenant Tracy McCray said, “before I was the president of the union, I was actually a working cop in the Bayview District. So, I was very familiar with one of the men Mr. Hale.”

Hershal Hale is one of the three suspects with alleged ties to a San Francisco gang who has been charged for the murder. Having knowledge of his criminal history, Lt. Tracy McCray, says Hershal Hale should have been behind bars instead of on the street the day Nishita was gunned down.

“Seeing his history of charges, three attempted murder charges, weapons charges. I mean these are some serious charges that this gentleman was committing. Knowing the track that he was on; it is unfortunate that he is now involved in something that ended in someone losing their life because the writing was on the wall,” she stated.

Back in 2021, California Governor Gavin Newsom approved several criminal reform bills restricting gang enhancements that added several years to the sentences of people convicted of gang-related crimes.

Lt. McCray believes that was a costly mistake with what she says are deadly results seen here on the streets in the Bay Area.

“A person died as a result of the system really failing potential victims in the future, and not holding these young men accountable,” Lt. McCray stated.

Doug Welch at the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office takes a different view of the state reforming gang enhancement penalties.

Welch said, “first there is no evidence that gang enhancements improve public safety. The police made that assertion, there is no evidence for it. They overwhelmingly target communities of color. It’s based on the area in which they live. They also use gang enhancements in trial to bring in conduct that the individual charged may not have participated in.”

So, how do you square up the reality of those statistics with the reality of what we just talked about?

Lt. McCray states, “basically, it starts in the home. My mom raised me. There were rules. Right? That I had to follow, and she followed through on that. Parents have to be parents. Parents can’t be their kids’ best friends. Your job is to be a parent. It is unfortunate that these young men, these young black men, are seeking acceptance in a form of doing violence. That is not acceptable.”

California’s criminal reform laws also retroactively removed enhancements that required an extra year in prison or jail for repeat offenders and an additional three years for certain prior drug crimes.