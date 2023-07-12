(KRON) — The San Francisco Ferry Building is celebrating its 125th anniversary on Thursday.

A Very Ferry Birthday Party event celebrating the city’s iconic landmark will start at 11 a.m. and will go until 2 p.m. The event includes a free ice cream sundae from Humphry Slocombe (while supplies last), happy hour at Fort Point Beer Company, giveaways, a photo backdrop of the ferry building and themed offerings from the building’s merchants.

In addition to the event’s festivities, the San Francisco Bay Ferry is offering free ferry rides on Thursday to all children under 17 years old. Those interested in the event can reserve a spot here.

“The Ferry Building is a world-famous destination we’re lucky to have right here in our backyard,” said San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority Executive Director Seamus Murphy. “We’re glad to help celebrate its 125th anniversary and build the next generation of ferry riders here in the Bay Area.”