SF’s Ferry Building to reopen Friday after reclassified by state of California

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco’s Ferry Building can reopen once again after being ordered to close Wednesday.

The Ferry Building was classified as an “indoor mall” and forced to close Wednesday after all malls were ordered to shut down Monday due to San Francisco County landing on the state’s COVID-19 watchlist.

But the state of California has reclassified the building as a “transport terminal”, allowing it reopen once again.

