SF’s iconic Coca-Cola sign going down

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Goodbye to a San Francisco staple: The Coca-Cola sign in SoMa is coming down.

The classic red and white sign lit up 701 Bryant Street since 1937. San Francisco residents have grown up with the icon and are now watching its fall.

San Francisco’s District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney said Coca-Cola decided to take it down. According to a department of building inspection permit, it is a “voluntary” removal.

A request for comment from the Cocoa-Cola media team was not immediately returned.

