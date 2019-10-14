SF’s Lombard Street attraction to remain free for tourists

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Tourists looking to drive down San Francisco’s crooked Lombard Street will not have to pay a toll or make reservations.

That’s because Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill over the weekend that would have allowed the city to test a fee and reservation system for the famous street.

Newsom said he is concerned a pricing program would create “social equity issues” and wants to keep the street accessible for all.

The city’s transportation department had recommended $5 per car on weekdays and $10 on weekends and holidays to address complaints of gridlock, noise, and litter from tourists.

Officials estimate 6,000 people visit Lombard Street daily in the summer.

