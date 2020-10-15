SF’s Moscone Center fearful of future conventions amid pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The city and county of San Francisco took a hard look at what it will take to keep the Moscone Center as a top choice for business conventions.

One business leader explains why it may be tough booking the Moscone even after the pandemic.

The San Francisco Moscone Center is one of the top convention centers in the country but the findings in this recent civil grand jury report point to trouble on the horizon.

Like this finding: “Unwelcomed street behaviors and uncleanliness that bother convention attendees and exhibitors have been important reasons for convention planners of some medium and large size events to select venues in other cities.”

The findings in this report are based on research completed prior to the pandemic, which is significant says Jay Cheng of the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s not just the findings that we see in the civil grand jury report. When you poll San Franciscans about the greatest challenges facing the city, it’s not pandemic number one. It’s homelessness, street conditions, property crime and those are the same things that we find in the civil grand jury report,” Cheng said.

This year’s major conventions and annual celebrations in San Francisco did not take place due to COVID-19.

“Let’s say the pandemic magically disappears tomorrow, which it is not, but let’s say it magically disappears, there is going to be economic lag from when the pandemic ends and the Moscone Center is back up again. But even after the economic activity comes back is San Francisco going to be a great experience or an attractive experience for people or are we going to continue to see social media posts from visitors about homelessness and street cleanliness and their concerns around that? Because if those challenges continue it won’t matter whether the pandemic is here or not. We’re going to have issues with the Moscone Center and having conventions there,” Cheng said.

San Francisco city leaders can either accept or reject the civil grand jury’s recommendations.

They also have the option to seek further analysis in any area they feel more study is needed.

Latest Posts