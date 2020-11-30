SF’s SkyStar Observation Wheel temporarily shuts down due to COVID

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — SkyStar Wheel announced Sunday it has temporarily shut down operations due to rising coronavirus cases in San Francisco and throughout the Bay Area.

If you have already purchased tickets, you can reschedule for a future date once operations resume. When you reschedule, you must include the name and preferred date and time.

The 150-foot observation wheel is located at Golden Gate Park and features 36 fully-enclosed gondolas with views of downtown San Francisco to the Pacific Ocean.

San Francisco entered the purple tier Sunday at noon, according to Mayor London Breed on Twitter.

San Francisco and San Mateo counties will also be under the state’s overnight curfew starting Monday, Nov. 30th from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Dec. 21.

Breed said this is the most “aggressive surge” the city has seen to date, noting an average of 118 new cases per day compared to 73 per day in the first week of November.

For the week of November 16th, San Francisco had 768 diagnosed cases compared to 217 diagnosed cases the week of October 12.