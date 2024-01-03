SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco mini golf course has closed, but a similar business is set to open in its place.

Urban Putt, located at 1096 South Van Ness Ave. in the Mission District, said on Facebook on Monday that it is closed permanently. The indoor putt-putt course featuring San Francisco-themed holes was around for nearly 10 years.

“Urban Putt would love to thank the thousands of customers who have visited us down in the Mission since 2014 and all of the team that brought it to life,” it said.

However, mini golf lovers will have an easy replacement. Urban Putt said another mini golf venue called Holey Moley will open at the same location.

Holey Moley has a location open in Denver, and it is opening courses in Houston and Austin in addition to San Francisco. The San Francisco location is expected to open in early 2024.

“We’re a mini golf course and bar that turns traditional putt putt into a multi-sensory labyrinth of unique holes. It’s nifty, it’s nostalgic, it’s a bit ‘80s, and a bit ‘90s,” Holey Moley’s website reads.

Two other mini golf options in San Francisco are Subpar Mini Golf in Russian Hill and Stagecoach Greens in Mission Bay.