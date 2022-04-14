SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco may get another subway line just as the new central subway from Chinatown to south of Market nears completion.

City supervisors, in their capacity as members of the San Francisco County Transportation Authority, approved funding to research whether it’d be worth it to construct a subway that would take commuters from downtown to the Richmond neighborhood via Geary Boulevard, then swerve down to 19th Avenue before ending up at Daly City BART.

There are “multiple alignment options” that the subway could take before ending up on 19th Avenue. These will be determined in the course of future study.

District 7 Supervisor Myrna Melgar, who represents the West Portal and Parkmerced neighborhoods, made the request.

“I am so excited,” Melgar tweeted after the funding was approved.

According to Edward Wright, a legislative aide to District 4 Supervisor Gordon Mar (who represents the Outer Sunset on the board), $802,264 was approved for “the first phase of planning work, to establish the worthiness of the project and identify the building blocks needed to deliver it.”

“It’ll be led by the Transportation Authority in collaboration with SFMTA [San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency] and Planning, and produce a report in 12-18 months,” Wright told KRON4.

Mar tweeted Tuesday that “Today, the long-held dream of bringing subway service to the west side took its first step forward.”

“This is just the start for this big, bold, transformative vision to improve transit across our neighborhoods, City and region,” Mar tweeted.

Currently, Muni’s K, L, M, and N lines go to the westside, but they cease to be subway lines beforehand: the N line when it emerges at Church Street, and the L and lines when they emerge from the Twin Peaks tunnel.

N and L extend all the way to Ocean Beach.

The central subway, designed to replace the long-demolished Embarcadero Freeway as a route into Chinatown, is slated to open later this year, according to the SFMTA, though multiple news outlets have reported this is likely to be delayed.