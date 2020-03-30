SFUSD continues free meal program with new schedule

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Unified School District has announced schedule changes as it continues to distribute free meals to its students amid the school closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Monday, March 30, the free grab-and-go meals will be available for pickup two days per week.

The district will continue to provide five days’ worth of food. Each bag includes meals for multiple days – breakfast, lunch, supper, fresh fruit, vegetables, milk, and any necessary preparation guides.

“This new schedule reduces the number of days families need to leave home for pickup but the amount of food each child will receive remains the same,” the district said on its website.

No identification or proof of school enrollment is required and adults can now pickup the food without a child present.

Families do not need to enter the school building for pickup.

Free grab-and-go meal sites will be open Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to noon at the following locations:

AP Giannini MS: 3151 Ortega St.

Bret Harte ES: 1035 Gilman Ave

Brown MS: 2055 Silver Ave

Carver ES: 1360 Oakdale Ave

Carmichael K-8: 375 7th St

Chavez ES: 825 Shotwell St

Denman MS: 241 Oneida Ave

Jordan HS: 325 La Grande Ave

Lau ES: 950 Clay St

Lick MS: 1220 Noe St

Lincoln HS: 2162 24th Ave

Mission HS: 3750 18th St

Roosevelt MS: 460 Arguello Blvd

Rosa Parks ES: 1501 O’Farrell St

SF International HS: 655 Dee Haro St

Washington HS: 600 32nd Ave

Ship Shape Community Center: 850 Ave I, Treasure Island (Tues. and Fri. 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.)

Latest Headlines: