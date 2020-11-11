SFUSD makes progress on reopening plan

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Right now, only certain private schools have been given the green light to re-open in San Francisco.

On Tuesday night, San Francisco’s top educators provided an update on how the district’s own reopening plan is moving along but three commissioners say they would provide more specific guidelines.

Only private schools have been given the all clear to return back class for in-person learning.

Starting next week, high school students who were set to return to class will have to wait a little longer.

On Tuesday, Mayor London Breed announced plans to roll back certain sectors as COVID cases have spiked more than 250% in more than a month.

Since August, San Francisco Unified Schools have been learning virtually.

Tuesday night, SFUSD updated students and parents on its reopening plan. They say progress is being made on a move to in-person learning, but still needs plenty of work.

SFUSD says they’re still assessing individual schools’ facilities, working on agreements with teachers, and staff.

The district’s plan calls for bringing back students in waves with hopes of returning the most vulnerable students by January but three commissioners have a plan of their own.

That would provide specific guidelines and dates for students to return, while also giving the district a long term strategy on testing, and protections for students and staff.

It calls for Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews would have to present a plan for reopening elementary schools by December and January for middle and high school students.

The first round of returns would take place no later than late January.

A big problem facing school leaders, as they move forward with their plans, they still don’t know just how many students will return back to the classroom for in-person learning.

Commissioners will vote on that proposed resolution during a special meeting, next Tuesday.

