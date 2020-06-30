SFUSD set to hold series of town hall meetings to hear parents concerns about returning in fall

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Classes at San Francisco Public Schools are slated to be back in session in mid-August but it’s still unclear if those classes will be in person or not.

The district is set to hold a series of town hall meetings to get feedback from parents.

On Monday, nearly 9,000 donated Kinsa Smart Thermometers were handed out to families at 19 schools sites where free meals are distributed.

The digital temperature readers can be paired with smart phones to track health symptoms.

The idea is to help arm families with a tool that should come in handy when fall starts up.

“A lot of families don’t realize because they never needed it before but I thought they could just check their head and see if they’re feeling hot and now especially thinking about going back to school it’s so important that families really know if they’re safe or not to come back,” Eva Larsen said.

But when and if kids will be coming back inside their schools next fall is up in the air and that has some parents feeling uneasy.

“It’s kind of scary and frustrating, to be honest with you I have a mix of feelings we would love to know what’s going on,” Marie Azar said.

Right now, what we know for sure is that the fall semester starts on August 17 for SFUSD.

What form it will take has yet to be revealed.

Laura Dudnick, district spokesperson, says the district is using guidance from the CDC, the California Departments of Public Health and Education, as well as consulting with local health agencies.

The district’s goal is to have a plan ready for review by the Board of Education by mid or late July.

“So we know that in the fall learning could continue for distance as it did in the spring, it could consider returning some sort of hybrid of in-person or some distance learning and that’s really what the district wants to hear from the community, what are the preferences of family staff and students and then use that information, as well as health guidance, determine the best plan the best course of action could be for the fall,” Dudnick said.

To get input from the community, the district is holding a series of virtual town hall meetings for teachers, families and students starting next Monday, July 6 to Thursday the 9.

CLICK HERE for the full schedule.

