San Francisco public school students will not go back to campus next year

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco Unified School District on Friday released an update on its timeline for reopening schools.

SFUSD will not begin its phased approach and reopen the first 12 schools to in-person instruction on Jan. 25 as originally planned.

Just before the winter break, the City of San Francisco and others across the state are seeing the biggest spike in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Through the fall, school officials aimed to gradually bring back some students to classrooms.

But with the recent surge, it won’t be happening anytime soon.

When school resumes on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, students will continue distance learning.

However, progress has been made to ensure that when students to return to campuses, they do safely. Some progress includes:

Every classroom in the first school buildings proposed to reopen has been assessed for ventilation, physical distancing, etc.

A letter of interest to reopen schools has been submitted to the SF Department of Public Health

Families in Phase 2A have been surveyed to identify those who wish to return to in-person

Staff COVID-19 testing has begun

SFUSD has a 3-month supply of physical protection equipment (PPE) for each school site.

“I am disappointed that we cannot offer a guaranteed date for when we can resume in-person learning for our youngest and most vulnerable students,” Dr. Vincent Matthews, Superintendent of Schools, said. “This pandemic has required us to live with a great deal of uncertainty and it’s simply not over yet.”