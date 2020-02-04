Shake Shack opens first San Francisco location

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco burger joints have new competition with the opening of the first Shake Shack in the city Monday morning.

Shake Shack, the New York based burger chain, opened its doors Monday at 11 a.m. in Cow Hollow.

Though the location is the first in San Francisco, Shake Shack is not entirely unfamiliar in the Bay Area.

There are three locations in the Bay Area — San Mateo, Larkspur and Palo Alto — along with several more in Southern California.

The restaurant was welcomed to San Francisco Monday morning with a performance by the marching band from Riordan High School and a ribbon cutting by the city’s chamber of commerce.

The restaurant will feature Shake Shack classics — like crinkle-cut fries and the ShackBurger, along with Bay Area specialties, like the California Cold Rush custard and Golden State Double burger.

Shake Shack is located at 3060 Fillmore Street in San Francisco.