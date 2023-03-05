WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — The grand opening of a much-anticipated Shake Shack in the East Bay was welcomed with a line of customers around the block at least an hour before the restaurant even opened Sunday morning.

The restaurant on Mount Diablo Boulevard opened to cheers and raucous applause. It came as no surprise, as the first 100 customers to enter the new location were offered a Shake Shack gift.

The chain is offering an exclusive burger to Bay Area enthusiasts: the Golden State Double. The speciality is a double cheeseburger featuring grass-fed beef from an Oakland-based butcher.

Video from outside the new Shake Shack location shows customers patiently waiting for their turn to order their favorite shake and burger combination. With this new store there are now 10 Shake Shack locations across the Bay Area.