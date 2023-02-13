OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Shake Shack will pay $20,000 to a former employee who was repeatedly misgendered at its Oakland location, according to a press release from the California Civil Rights Department (CRD).

According to the CRD, the employee was trained in San Francisco before being sent to work at the restaurant’s Oakland location at 1954 Telegraph Ave. The complainant said coworkers repeatedly misgendered him and management did not take reasonable steps to fix the issue.

“California law prohibits intentional misgendering in the workplace,” said CRD Director Kevin Kish. “Intentional misgendering and other forms of discrimination based on gender identity and gender expression can be stressful and traumatic. CRD appreciates Shake Shack’s acknowledgement of its responsibility to provide a discrimination-free environment to its workforce.”

The man said management told him he would have to explain his gender to his co-workers, rather than management correcting them. The disgruntled employee quit after one month.

Shake Shack resolved the incident with the former employee, agreeing to pay $20,000. The chain restaurant has also agreed to update its policy regarding retaliation, harassment, discrimination, and bullying. There will also be additional employee training about gender identity-based discrimination.