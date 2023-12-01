(KRON) — Another Shake Shack is coming to the Bay Area.

Shake Shack is opening a new location in San Jose, the Santa Clara County Clerk-Record’s Office confirmed to KRON4. It will be in Bascom Square, a shopping center located on the city’s southwest border next to Campbell.

There is no official date for when the Shake Shack will open. County officials did not provide an exact address of where the restaurant will be. Near the incoming Shake Shack is eBay’s headquarters located at 2065 Hamilton Ave.

The upcoming Bascom Square location will be the third Shake Shack in San Jose. The other two are at the city’s two Westfield malls: Valley Fair and Oakridge. Once the Bascom Square location opens, there will be a total of 12 Shake Shack locations in the Bay Area.

In March, Shake Shack opened up in Walnut Creek, and locals were excited for the opening of the New York-based burger chain. The line for the grand opening went around the block.

KRON4 reached out to Shake Shack for more information about its upcoming San Jose location. We are waiting for a response.