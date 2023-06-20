SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In August, musical artists including Kendrick Lamar and the Foo Fighters will come to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park for the annual Outside Lands music festival.

For those who want to see live music but could not purchase a ticket to the event, or just want another taste of the Outside Lands performers, there is another option. The festival also offers “Night Shows,” which will take place at venues across the city between Thursday, August 10 and Sunday, August 13.

In total, 11 members of the Outside Lands lineup will have night shows. Shaquille O’Neal, who goes by the stage name Diesel, and Trixie Mattel are among those you can see. The former NBA star will be performing at 1015 Folsom after his Outside Lands set on Friday. Trixie Mattel’s show will be at Bimbo’s 365 Club Saturday.

Many of the shows range from $20-$55 in price. For a full list of the artists, venues and prices, click HERE.

Outside Lands will take place from August 11-13 in Golden Gate Park. In addition to Lamar and the Foo Fighters, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, the 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd and Janelle Monae will take the stage.

Outside Lands is open to all ages, but many of the night shows are 21+.