Shared housing for homeless approved in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) – Sonoma County leaders approved the purchase of four properties that will be turned into shared housing for the homeless.

One of the properties is at 866 Sonoma Avenue in Santa Rosa.

That’s located one block away from the police department and next door to a rehabilitation and mental health facility and church.

The other approved properties are along Arthur Street in Cotati.

The proposal came as homeless encampments continue to grow along a popular bike trail in the county, leading to major health problems such as rat infestation.

