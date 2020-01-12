Shared housing proposed for homeless in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — 811 Davis Street in Santa Rosa is one of three houses the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors is considering for it’s proposed shared housing program for the homeless.

Nathan Davis lives next door and is against the plan.

He points to the safety and sanitation problems already caused by the people living in a growing homeless encampment around the corner under the Highway 101 overpass.

Davis believes whatever funds the county would commit to the proposal could be spent more efficiently.

“This is over $6 million for 60 people. That doesn’t go far,” he said. “There’s over 3,000 homeless people in this county.”

Carolyn Candelaria was homeless for close to four years before moving into her sister’s apartment four months ago.

She lives across from the second house under consideration for purchase by the county.

It’s located at 866 Sonoma Avenue in Santa Rosa.

One block away from the police department and next door to a rehabilitation and mental health facility and church.

She supports the shared housing proposal.

“We need to help, because I know I’m a good person. I would keep the place clean, and that’s what we need,” Candelaria said. “We need to screen these people and bring them into this, you know, it’s wonderful.”

Although County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said rules for the homes would be enforced by professional property management, neighbors near 8190 Arthur Street in Cotati say that’s not enough.

Curt Ogden lives next to the third piece of property the county is looking into.

It actually has three units, that Ogden says the county would use to house up to 20 people.

“I’m very much concerned for my family. my wife gets home late,” Ogden said. “She’s a bartender, and you know, 3 o’clock in the morning, she comes home — I don’t know who is going to be here.”

The board of supervisors will discuss the proposal further at it’s next meeting on Tuesday.