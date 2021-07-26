Shared Spaces create obstacles for people with disabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – It’s been almost two weeks since the “Shared Spaces” program was made permanent in San Francisco allowing restaurants to operate on city sidewalks and streets.

While it’s great for struggling businesses, it presents a host of new challenges for those with mobility issues.

“I’ve noticed an awful lot of navigation problems,” Allen Jones said.

Allen Jones has lived in San Francisco since 1960.

Born with spina bifida, he’s never been able to walk without assistance and currently uses a swiss made wheelchair scooter.

He says he was a fan of the shared spaces program temporarily because he understood businesses needed help to stay afloat but now it’s created an obstacle course for people like him.

“People are kind but they feel we’re just in the way,” Jones said.

The city of San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted in mid-July to make the program permanent.

Though there are a host of rules in place to maintain straight, clear paths of travel, Jones says the way many restaurants have their tables and chairs set up are not ADA compliant.

“I spend three days a week in north beach and I’m telling you it’s a mess out there.// the city did an honor system in allowing these businesses to comply with ADA and on this 31st anniversary of the passing of ADA I’m making a stand and saying uh, no,” Jones said.

“For more than 60 million Americans with disabilities, the ADA is so much more than a law. It’s a source of opportunity, participation, independent living and respect and dignity,” President Joe Biden said.

President Biden marked the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act Monday.

Jones says making sure all businesses are in compliance with ADA should not be a tough ask.

“There’s no way in the world this parklet program is going to continue to block my path, and the paths of many like me who have mobility challenges,” Jones said.

Jones has filed an ADA complaint with the state.

KRON4 reached out to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors and the mayor’s office of disability about this but has not yet heard back.