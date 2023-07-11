(KRON) — San Jose nurse Delia Yriarte was enjoying a three-week, long overdue vacation to Peru and the Galapagos Islands. But on July 4, after snorkeling with a tour group off Mosquera Island, she returned to shore and was intercepted by an unwanted visitor… a shark.

Yriarte said a nurse practitioner who was also on the tour saved her by putting a tourniquet on her leg and calling for help. After an hourlong journey to the hospital, doctors took one look at her mangled leg and confirmed it was in fact a shark bite.

“I was probably a meter-and-a-half to two meters from the shore,” she told KRON4. “When I felt a little push, I didn’t think much of it. I just thought it was weird. I kept paddling. And then I felt my leg a little numb, or that a little weird. And then I paddle again and then I felt like my leg wasn’t responding.”

She now has more than 100 stitches in her leg and five tendon repairs. After one, five-hour surgery she was transferred to mainland Ecuador. There, she’ll undergo a second surgery with a specialist on Wednesday.

Then the hope is to return home to San Jose to be reunited with her mother and daughter and continue her recovery. Despite all this, Yriarte said she feels lucky.

“Sometimes we don’t appreciate all we have, it’s kind of like awakening. I feel like I have a second chance. I don’t know why but I’m going to find out” she said.