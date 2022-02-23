Despite their best efforts, San Jose couldn’t muster a win against Anaheim, dropping their seventh straight game in a 4-3 shootout Tuesday night.

San Jose managed to outshoot the Ducks 43-29, winning nearly two-thirds of the game’s faceoffs.

Logan Couture scored two goals for the Sharks — he now has 17 goals this season, including four in the past five games.

Game woes

The Sharks had plenty of opportunities to pull away in the third period and overtime but Ducks goalie Stolarz came up big.

Stolarz finished the game with 40 saves — stopping both Couture and Tomas Hertl.

The Ducks’ Rickard Rakell had two goals in regulation and scored the game-winner in a shootout to lead Anaheim to a win.

San Jose drops to 22-22-6 this season and finds themselves seventh in the Pacific Division and well behind from the conference’s second wild-card spot, currently held by the Ducs and Los Angeles Kings.

Despite a loss Tuesday, the Sharks managed to gain a point in the Western Conference standings

Record Books

Brent Burns added a goal and two assists — passing Joe Pavelski for third on the Sharks’ career assists list.

In nine seasons, Burns has 407 assists with San Jose.

Couture’s power-play goal in the second period was his 75th with the Sharks and broke a tie with Owen Nolan for fourth place in franchise history.

Up next: the Sharks host the New York Islanders on Thursday night.