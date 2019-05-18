Bay Area

Sharks fall to Blues, series tied at 2

Sharks fall to Blues, series tied at 2

ST. LOUIS (KRON) -- The San Jose Sharks were defeated Friday night by the St. Louis Blues in Game 4 of the conference finals. 

The final score was 2-1. 

The two teams head back to San Jose and face off again Sunday at noon. 

The series is now tied at two. 

