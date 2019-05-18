Sharks fall to Blues, series tied at 2
ST. LOUIS (KRON) -- The San Jose Sharks were defeated Friday night by the St. Louis Blues in Game 4 of the conference finals.
The final score was 2-1.
The two teams head back to San Jose and face off again Sunday at noon.
The series is now tied at two.
