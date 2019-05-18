Sharks fall to Blues, series tied at 2 Video Video

ST. LOUIS (KRON) -- The San Jose Sharks were defeated Friday night by the St. Louis Blues in Game 4 of the conference finals.

The final score was 2-1.

The two teams head back to San Jose and face off again Sunday at noon.

The series is now tied at two.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES