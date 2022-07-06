SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Sharks announced the death of former player and scout Bryan Marchment on Wednesday. The Sharks did not share the cause of his death but called it a “sudden passing.” Marchment was 53 years old.

“Bryan’s lifelong love of hockey was unparalleled, and he was amongst the most dedicated, physical and fiercest players to ever play the game,” the Sharks said.

Marchment debuted in the NHL at age 19 for the Winnipeg Jets in the 1988-89 season. He played for nine different franchises before retiring after the 2005-06 season. He scored 40 goals over the course of his NHL career.

The Sharks traded for Marchment in 1998 from the Tampa Bay Lightning. He played five seasons there before being dealt to the Colorado Avalance in 2003. The Sharks were a playoff team in each of his seasons with the team.

After retiring, Marchment spent 15 years as a member of the Sharks’ scouting department. New Sharks general manager Mike Grier, who played with Marchment in Edmonton, complimented his former teammate in his introductory press conference.

“It’s a sad day for for me personally, a very sad day for our organization,” he said Tuesday. “He meant a lot to a lot of people in our organization, our players, our staff —anyone who knew Brian, the type of man he was. He was just an honest, a down-to-earth, loving person who just cared about everyone.”

Marchment leaves behind a wife, son and daughter. His son, Mason, currently plays for the Florida Panthers.