Sharks waive Evander Kane, reports to AHL’s Barracuda

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Sharks have placed forward Evander Kane on waivers over the weekend and will now be sent to the American Hockey League (AHL).

Kane had been serving a 21-game suspension for submitting a fake vaccination card that was set to expire after the Shark’s game this past Sunday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

At the time of Kane’s suspension, the National Hockey League (NHL) was also investigating allegations of sexual and domestic assault against his estranged wife.

Court documents obtained by KRON4 alleges Kane physically and sexually assaulted his wife on a number of occasions.

In July, the NHL announced it was investigating Evander after his estranged wife, Anna Kane, also accused him of betting on his own games.

The NHL investigated the claims and cleared Kane, saying there was no evidence that he bet on hockey.

The Sharks say Kane is now fully vaccinated and on Tuesday reported to his first practice with the San Jose Barracuda of the AHL.

The 30-year-old is with his third organization after being drafted by the Atlanta Thrashers in 2009.

Kane is in his third season into a seven-year, $49 million contract.