‘She orchestrated all of this’: Keith Green’s mother addresses Tiffany Li’s acquittal

REDWOOD CITY (KRON) — The mother of Keith Green, the man who was shot and killed in Hillsborough in April 2016, is speaking out Friday after the acquittal of the mother of Green’s children, Tiffany Li, a wealthy real estate heiress.

“She orchestrated all of this,” Green’s mother said. “I knew her for six years — she was evil. She was evil to me, she was evil to my son, just evil.”

Li, 34, was found not guilty Friday and exonerated of all charges in connection to Green’s death after 12 days of deliberation by a San Mateo County jury.

The same jury was undecided on Li’s co-defendant Kevah Bayat, who prosecutors alleged was the gunman who fatally shot Green, 27, inside Li’s Hillsborough mansion.

After Friday’s verdict, Green’s mother addressed reporters, saying “all of this was all about money.”

“You saw at the end of this, the first thing they asked for ‘when do we get our money back?'” she said.

Following Li’s arrest, her family posted $35 million in bail, one of the largest bail postings on record in the U.S.

Li was charged with murder and conspiracy for allegedly luring Green to her Hillsborough mansion on April 28, 2016 and conspiring to kill him with the help her boyfriend, Bayat, the alleged gunman.

It’s unclear whether prosecutors will retry Bayat in Green’s death, but Li is now free following the jury’s verdict.