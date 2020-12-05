She said yes: A sky-high SF proposal

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A lucky woman in San Francisco got the surprise of a lifetime Friday.

It was a message in the sky – short and sweet – asking for forever.

Photos show the sweet proposal that took to the San Francisco skies.

In skywriting, a plane had spelled out “NASTYA MARRY ME.”

Tigran Arutyunyan, the mastermind behind the proposal, told KRON4 Nastya is the nickname for his now-fiancée, Anastasiya Markelova.

She said yes – and now she’s got the ring to prove it!

(All photos courtesy Tigran Arutyunyan)

Correction: KRON4 had previously published a story describing this incident as “apparent hate speech” after several reported seeing the word “nasty” written in the skies. It was this marriage proposal, in the process of being written. KRON4 also spoke with the skywriter who crafted the message, Torrey Ward, and he clarified that the wind and overall weather play a factor in these messages.