She was murdered in Crockett in 1996 — and the case is still cold decades later

CROCKETT (KRON) — It’s been decades since Priscilla Ann Lewis was found murdered in the basement of a Crockett shopping center — and as the 23rd anniversary of her death approaches, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department says the case is still unsolved.

The 21-year-old woman was a waitress at Four Corners Pizza on 2nd Avenue in Crockett’s Valona Square Mall.

She lived in Vallejo at the time.

Her body was found around 10:30 p.m. on the night of Sept. 24, 1996.

A cook at the restaurant was the one who called 911 after finding Lewis in the basement bathroom, according to the sheriff’s department.

The young woman died of asphyxia due to strangulation.

Authorities conducted dozens of interviews and reviewed the evidence, but the case still remains cold decades later.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m. at 628 2nd Avenue in Crockett in Lewis’ memory.

Those with information on Lewis’ death are asked to contact the sheriff department’s homicide unit at (925) 313-2630.

Tips can also be emailed to tips@so.cccounty.

Those wishing to leave an anonymous voicemail for the sheriff’s department can call 866-846-3592.