‘She was trying to get home” Search ends for missing Utah woman after body found in car

SAN JOSE (KRON) — The frantic search for a missing Utah woman came to an abrupt end over the weekend in the South Bay.

The body of 33-year-old Erin Valenti was discovered in her rental car on Saturday in south San Jose.

Flowers and a card that appears to have been written by a child marks the spot

On Bose Lane in the Almaden Valley is where the body of Valenti was found in the back seat of her rental car on Saturday.

Neighbor Qilong Hao was watching when two people pulled in behind a car parked in front of his home and made the grim discovery.

“I saw one lady and one gentleman come by in a white SUV and saw this car and look through the window,” he said.

The CEO of the Utah-based app development company “Tinker,” Valenti was in the Bay Area on business and was reported missing last Monday after failing to make her flight home.

After contacting Valenti, San Jose Police said her disappearance was being investigated as a “voluntary missing person” case, without further explanation.

In a last phone call with her mother, traced to the Almaden Valley area, Valenti’s husband told KRON4 she did not sound like herself.

“I think they’re missing that she was acting very vulnerably, very out of sorts. Everything she said was she was planning to come home, she was trying to get home,” said her husband Harrison Weinstein.

Valenti’s family flew in from across the country and organized a search party, handing out missing person fliers based on tracking information from her cell phone.

It’s not clear how long her car had been parked here on Bose Lane.

Video from his dash cam, now in the hands of police, shows her Gray Nissan Murano rental car had been here since Thursday says Hao.

