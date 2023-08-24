HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Latino organizations are set to have a roundtable discussion Thursday on the working conditions that farmworkers in Half Moon Bay are dealing with.

Farmworkers and other coastal community members will be speaking with local and state officials on their daily challenges, including housing, mental health and overall living conditions.

“Obviously, we’re talking about housing. There’s been talk about the issues of educational access. And so just going through each of those things and then just talking about the economy in general, I mean,” said Ray Mueller, San Mateo County supervisor.

Ayudando Latinos A Soñar (ALAS), the nonprofit that is hosting the event, says they plan to discuss this past year’s mass shooting. This discussion comes months after the deadly Half Moon Bay mass shooting when an alleged disgruntled worker opened fire and killed seven of his colleagues while on the job.

“For their stories to be told. For their voices to be heard. People can take that back to Washington, can take that back to Sacramento and say, ‘How do we come to the table to make change?’” said Belinda Hernandez Arriaga, ALAS founder.

ALAS hopes to bring awareness to the conditions farmworkers in these coastal communities face.