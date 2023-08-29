(KRON) — A Jewish fraternity at UC Berkeley was the target of an antisemitic act of vandalism over the weekend, according to a post from AEPi House. In the early morning hours Saturday, an individual or individuals allegedly approached the frat house and scattered shellfish on the premises, at the front door, and threw it in the windows.

Shellfish is non-kosher and with the incident occurring on the first Shabbat of the school year, the incident, which was first reported in J., had the hallmarks of a deliberate antisemitic act.

“By singling out AEPi, the Jewish fraternity, and deliberately employing non-kosher food, this act of vandalism goes beyond mere destruction,” read a post on the frat’s Instagram page. “It represents a calculated decision to target Jewish students within our campus community.”

“We are working in close collaboration with both the Berkeley and university police, as well as the campus administration, to identify the individuals responsible for this hateful crime,” the frat said. “Our aim is to send a resolute message that such behavior will not find acceptance within our campus community.”

An incident report on the University of California PD, Berkeley website confirmed the incident, which was listed as a “Hate-Vandalism Crime.” The incident report also noted that the Berkeley Police Department was assisting in investigating.

KRON4 reached out to the Berkeley Police Department for comment but has not received a response at this time.