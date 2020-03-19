Shelter-at-home order issued in Solano County effective immediately

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Solano County has joined the rest of the Bay Area in issuing a shelter-at-home order effective immediately.

At this time, the order will remain in effect until April 7 at 11:59 p.m.

County officials say the order is to protect the health and safety of the community, and ensure that everyone complies with social distancing and self-isolation measures.

“We are taking this health crisis seriously and trying to protect our community while still ensuring that the essential parts of our County can function and attempting to lessen the substantial burden placed on workers and businesses,” says Dr. Bela Matyas, M.D., M.P.H., County Public Health Officer. “We trust our community to adhere to these directives, and we stress the importance of working together to get this through this difficult time.”

