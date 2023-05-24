(KRON) — A shelter-in-place order was issued Wednesday morning at Wade Thomas Elementary School in San Anselmo, according to the Ross Valley School District. The incident was connected to a neighboring school which is not part of the district.

Ross Valley school authorities say they were alerted to the incident at around 8:05 a.m. Although the incident did not directly impact any of the schools in the district, a shelter-in-place was implemented at Wade Thomas due to its close proximity to school where the incident occurred.

As of 8:15 a.m. the district said it received word from law enforcement that the situation had been resolved and there was no longer any concern. District Superintendent Marci Trahan said that throughout the incident, Wade Thomas remained secure and there was never a moment of threat or potential concern for students and staff on campus.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the swift response of law enforcement and the dedicated efforts of the Wade Thomas staff in executing our emergency response protocols,” said Trahan in a statement to parents.

As of now, no details are available on what sort of incident occurred, or where exactly it occurred. There are a number of schools near Wade Thomas Elementary, including the San Anselmo Preschool Center and the San Francisco Theological Seminary.