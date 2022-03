SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – There’s a shelter-in-place that’s been declared in Monte Rio due to a shooting, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s office.

The shooting was in the area of Alder Road and Willow Road. The only information available on the suspect is that he is male.

Anyone with information is asked to call 707-565-2121.

SWAT is responding.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.