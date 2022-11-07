SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Fire Department issued a shelter-in-place after a water main break and gas leak in the city on Monday afternoon.

The leak happened at the intersection of Union Street and Fillmore Street. The shelter-in-place is in effect for streets within a one-block radius of the intersection.

SFFD ordered evacuations for the following buildings on Union Street: 2184, 2187, 2189, 2190, 2191, 2198. Uniformed public servants went door-to-door to facilitate the evacuations. A total of 30 people were affected, SFFD said.

The fire department arrived at the intersection at 2:38 p.m. The city’s public utility department arrived shortly after and stopped the water from the main break.

There has been no reported damage to commercial buildings, and no one was injured. Pacific Gas & Electric is on the scene to mitigate the gas leak.

Anyone wishing to receive updates is asked to text their zip code to 888-777. SFFD asks people to avoid the area.