Shelter in place in effect due to explosion in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A shelter in place is in effect Saturday afternoon after an explosion went off in San Francisco, authorities said.

Around 2:45 p.m., San Francisco police say an explosion went off on the 100 block of Lobos Street. Officials said the explosion was possibly related to fireworks.

Two people were injured.

A shelter in place is now in effect. Video from the Citizen App shows residents evacuating the area.

No other details were immediately available.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.