EL GRANADA, Calif. (KRON) — A shelter-in-place warning was issued in San Mateo County Monday after construction crews struck a gas line, Cal Fire officials said. Seventeen homes close to the site were also evacuated.

At 4:37 p.m., Cal Fire said the evacuation order had been lifted and Montecito Avenue was open for traffic.

An alert from San Mateo County said residents of Paloma Avenue (between Sonora Avenue and Avenue Balboa), Valencia Avenue (between Carmel Avenue and Almeria Avenue) and Montecito Avenue (between Avenue Balboa and Valencia Avenue were asked to shelter in place. Those streets were also closed to traffic.

A total of 35 homes were asked to shelter-in-place. Gas will be shut off on Montecito Avenue from Avenue Balboa to Valencia Avenue until 8:00 p.m., Cal Fire said.