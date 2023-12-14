(KRON) — A shelter in place that was ordered at Palo Alto High School earlier has been lifted, according to the Palo Alto Unified School District. Earlier, officers were in the vicinity of the school responding to reports of a man with a handgun, the Palo Alto Police Department said.

Reports indicate a male with a handgun was seen on the bike path to the rear of the school. A preliminary description of the man describes him as an adult Hispanic man with tattoos on his arms.

One report indicates he was pointing the handgun at passing cars on Alma Street.

Officers remain in the area, police said, however, they have not located the suspect of any additional witnesses. The event was first reported at around 11:30 a.m., police added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.