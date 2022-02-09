Shelter in place issued in Campbell due to police activity

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) – Police are advising some residents in Campbell to shelter in place on Wednesday night.

At 9:30 p.m., the police department reported that police activity was happening in the area of Wren Way.

According to police, the shelter in place was issued due to help officers in a domestic disturbance.

At this time, Wren Way, W. Rincon, Ricky Dr. Abbey and Bucknall are closed off.

Police ask residents to avoid the area.

Residents will be advised when the shelter in place is lifted.

Check back for updates.