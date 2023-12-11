(KRON) — A shelter-in-place has been issued for an El Cerrito neighborhood Monday due to a gas leak, according to the El Cerrito Police Department. El Cerrito PD, fire department personnel and PG&E are currently actively working to correct the leak, police said.

Residents in the 600 block of Bonnie Drive are being asked to close doors and windows and shelter in place. All other are being asked to avoid the area.

There is no current danger, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.