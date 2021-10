SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Buildings in the immediate area of De Anza between Mariani and Lazaneo are asked to shelter-in-place Friday due to a ruptured gas line.

According to the Santa Clara County Fire Department, De Anza Boulevard southbound is shut down at Stevens Creek Boulevard and Mariani.

PG&E is in on scene investigating.

UPDATE: Per the incident commander at scene, De Anza is closed between Mariani and Lazaneo. Those inside buildings in the immediate area are being asked to shelter in place. Gas line is ruptured underground, time to repair estimated to be 2+ hours. pic.twitter.com/SMfkjcueKY — Santa Clara Co Fire (@sccfiredept) October 29, 2021

Officials say the estimated time to repair will be two hours.

