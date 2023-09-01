(KRON) — A shelter-in-place order has been lifted in Novato following an unsuccessful search for a burglar Thursday night, according to police.

Novato police say a resident on Marin Valley Drive came home around 7 p.m. and discovered a burglary in progress. Officers searched the area using drones, K-9 units and a helicopter, but were unable to locate the suspect.

Both Marin Valley Drive and Bolling Drive were given a shelter-in-place order until around 10 p.m. The burglar left the area leaving behind small items, police said.

He was last seen wearing a light brown baseball cap, neon green shirt and brown pants. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Novato Police Department.