SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A shelter-in-place order was issued Thursday in San Francisco due to police activity.

As of around 5:06 p.m., the order was lifted.

The shelter in place order has been lifted in the area of 100 Block of 18th Avenue. Emergency crews remain on scene.



Expect residual traffic delays and allow for additional travel time. For live traffic information visit https://t.co/KhHeZty2yc. — San Francisco Department of Emergency ManagementšŸ˜· (@SF_emergency) January 15, 2021

Emergency crews remain on scene of the 100 block of 18th Avenue.

ALERTSF: Shelter in place in the area of 100 Block of 18th Avenue due to Police Activity. Emergency crews are on scene.



If you are in the vicinity, shelter in place means

– Close and lock all windows and exterior doors.

– If you are told there is danger of explosion, close the — San Francisco Department of Emergency ManagementšŸ˜· (@SF_emergency) January 15, 2021

Officials were asking those in the area to close and lock all windows and exterior doors.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.