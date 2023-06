(KRON) — A shelter-in-place has been ordered for a North Bay fire on Wednesday, according to a Marin County alert.

The vegetation fire is in the community of Woodacre, near 50 Fire Road. County authorities said “very limited evacuations” have been ordered.

The alert was issued at 3:05 p.m. There is no word as to the size of the fire.

