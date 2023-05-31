(BCN) — A suspect is barricaded in a building in Salinas on Wednesday morning, prompting shelter-in-place orders for the surrounding area, Monterey County officials said. The county sent an alert shortly before 10 a.m. about the order, which is in effect for homes and businesses south of Calle Cebu, north of East Market Street, east of Peach Drive and west of U.S. Highway 101.

The county did not provide specifics on what exactly prompted the order but said the suspect is barricaded in a building in the area of East Market and Sun streets and that a county sheriff’s deputy was injured and taken to a hospital.

Local, state and federal law enforcement are at the scene, according to the county.

